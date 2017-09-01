Centurions Open Bishop Carmody Field with a win

Yesterday's matchup between St. John Paul II High School and Skidmore-Tynan was loaded with "firsts" at Bishop Carmody Field.

Yesterday's game was the first game ever played at Bishop Carmody Field. The Centurions opened their new stadium with its first victory as Sam Works wasted no time, scoring the first touchdown on a 66-yard touchdown run, 23 seconds into the contest.

First year Head Coach Andrew Leon also had his first career win, saying "the offense played with a lot of heart and the defense was lights out."

Branden Colunga and Ryan Mota each had Touchdowns.

At QB,had 10 carries, rushing for 100 yards.

forced 3 fumbles on defense

Sam Works ended the night with 16 carries, 119 yards, 2 TDs

