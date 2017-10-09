Centurions Tackle Undefeated Pettus

The St. John Paul II Football team had a tough task Friday night, as they were hosting the 4-0 Pettus War Eagles.

The Centurions wasted no time, scoring on the first drive and never looked back.

The Centurions headed the Eagles their first loss of the season in decisive fashion.

JOHN PAUL II 57, Pettus 6

Top performers

John Paul:

Jace Gaza, 5 of 6 for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns;



, 2 rushes for 61 yards, 3 receptions for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns;

, 8 carries for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns;

, 2 receptions for 69 yards and TD.

Highlights: John Paul rolled up Pettus behind 398 yards of total offense.

Records: John Paul 4-1

Next Game: *District - Houston Second Baptist at Bishop Carmody Field, 7:30 p.m. Friday