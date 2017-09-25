Centurions Win Homecoming Game in Blowout Fashion

Final score 58-13

The St. John Paul II football team improves to a Record of 3-1

The high score required a lot of offense.

Offensive Standouts:

Homecoming King Ryan Mota had a stellar night and earned the title “King” for the night as he had 180 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs.



also had a big night with 163 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs.threw the ball effectively ending the night with 125 passing yards and 1 TD.

Trey Mendoza tagged on a 36 yard td run as well.

The offense was pumping on all cylinders and did not miss a beat from the second they touched the ball to begin the game.

The defense also played lights-out as they held Monte Alto under 200 total yards on offense and forced 4 turnovers.

Trey Mendoza added another forced fumble to his team high 7 on the year. Caleb Maldonado, Michael Nunez, and Edward Garcia each got their first interception of the year.

Coming into this week Head Coach Andrew Leon preached putting 4 quarters together, for a complete game. That goal was achieved on Friday. Said Coach Leon, "No one has been able to stop us this year besides ourselves on costly mistakes, so we did a good job this game limiting those mistakes and executing the game plan. Most importantly, I continued to preach to the boys to just go out and have 'FUN' and that’s what we did. Looking forward to this bye week, and getting everyone healthy as we get ready to take on the second half of the season."

Next Opponent : Bye Week, Then Pettus at Home on October 6.