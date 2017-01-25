Lady Centurions Defeat 2016 State Final Four Contender St. Joseph

It was a neck-and-neck 55-50 win for the Lady Centurions on Tuesday night.

Victoria St Joseph was on the STJPII campus for the first time since the Flyers 42-20 win over the Centurions last season.

In 2016, the (35-5)Flyers went on make it 16-0 in District, and eventually reached the Final Four of the State Tournament.

This year was a different story. Under first-year Head Coach Marco Hernandez, the Lady Centurions were prepared for the very physical Flyer Girls Basketball Program.

(Video Below) With a 51-50 Centurion lead and 32 seconds left in the contest, a missed Flyer freethrow turned into a Centurion fast-break which was met with a flagrant foul from Flyer's Maegan Marshall on Kyrsten Cooper, resulting in Marshall's ejection from the contest.

STJPI Centurions Beat Victoria St Joseph Flyers 55-50 from Centurion Pride on Vimeo.

The Lady Centurions then took advantage of more key fouls, ending the contest with a 55-50 Centurion win.



Key Scorers:

A. Serna 13

K. Hellums 12

M. Rosario 8

A. Ayarzagoitia 9

K. Cooper 7



Next game for boys and girls hoops is Friday 1/28 @ IWA